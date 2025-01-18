Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 232121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,522.90. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,482. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $11,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $957,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.