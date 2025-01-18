Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $169.19

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TFI International from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TFI International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $134.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. TFI International has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $643,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

