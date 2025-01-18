Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 515.80 ($6.28). 7,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50 ($6.42).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 539.94.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

