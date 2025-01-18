Applied Energetics, Inc. Completes $4.8 Million Private Placement Offering

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG) recently announced the successful closure of a private placement offering, as detailed in the filed FORM 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 14, 2025.

Get alerts:

The company finalized the placement of 6,405,666 shares of common stock, valued at $0.75 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $4,804,249. Some of the shares issued were underlying pre-funded common stock purchase warrants. These warrants, exercisable immediately at a price of $0.001 per share, come with the condition that the holder must not exceed beneficial ownership of 5% of the company’s common stock.

The private sale was conducted with individual purchasers, all of whom are accredited and sophisticated investors. This issuance of shares was carried out in compliance with Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, and the company has committed to including the shares for registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission in any forthcoming registration statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. released a press statement on January 15, 2025, confirming the completion of the private placement offering and providing further details. The press release emphasized the intended use of the proceeds for product development, investment in strategic partnerships, and general corporate purposes.

Moving forward, the company’s innovative pursuits in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions remain instrumental across various industries, including defense, national security, biomedical, and manufacturing. With patented technologies in laser and optics, Applied Energetics aims to advance vital sectors through laser-guided energy applications.

As per the press release, forward-looking statements were made within the context of the offering. Such statements express management’s current plans and expectations, acknowledging potential uncertainties and risks that could impact future operations and financial performance.

For investor information, Kevin McGrath, Managing Director at Cameron Associates, Inc., can be reached at [email protected] or via phone at 646-418-7002.

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Applied Energetics’s 8K filing here.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Featured Stories