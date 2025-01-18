Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Press Release and Corporate PresentationBypassing a financial hurdle, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) unveiled its 2025 corporate update through a recent press release on January 13, 2025. The disc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arbutus Biopharma’s 8K filing here.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
