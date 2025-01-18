ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Down 5.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.
ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArcLight Clean Transition
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.