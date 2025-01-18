argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $640.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.86 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 12-month low of $349.86 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

