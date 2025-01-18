Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 12,609 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total transaction of C$866,868.75.
Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.50, for a total value of C$930,000.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.
- On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.
Aritzia Price Performance
ATZ stock opened at C$67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.51. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$69.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.