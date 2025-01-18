Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 12,609 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total transaction of C$866,868.75.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.50, for a total value of C$930,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.51. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$69.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

