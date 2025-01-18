Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

