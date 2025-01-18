Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
SDVY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.