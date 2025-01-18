Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

