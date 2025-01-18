Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $18.40 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.46% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

