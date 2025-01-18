Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.06.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.06 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $883.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

