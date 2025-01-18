Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.10 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

