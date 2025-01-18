Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $124.76 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $126.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,099,650. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

