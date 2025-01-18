Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 170 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,333,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

