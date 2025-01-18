Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 740 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.