Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 65,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,759. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

