Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,413,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,251,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

