ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASX Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $40.34 on Friday. ASX has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.
ASX Company Profile
