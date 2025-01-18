ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $40.34 on Friday. ASX has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

