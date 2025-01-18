Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.25 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 365.50 ($4.45). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 97,566 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 585 ($7.12) to GBX 555 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($5.84) to GBX 460 ($5.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £506.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.87.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 13,912 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £48,692 ($59,243.22). Company insiders own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market (Premium Segment) under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

