Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 1,520 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $407,798.79.

On Friday, November 1st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $1,028,052.00.

TEAM opened at $252.36 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 143.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

