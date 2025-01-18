Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Critical Review

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.98%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Atomera.

This table compares Beam Global and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -19.26% -19.09% -12.16% Atomera -2,773.11% -104.98% -82.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Atomera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $60.88 million 0.74 -$16.06 million ($0.97) -3.12 Atomera $550,000.00 452.11 -$19.79 million ($0.70) -12.34

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beam Global beats Atomera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

