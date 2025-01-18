Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,952,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.90 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

