Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC owned 0.26% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.