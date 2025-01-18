Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVUV opened at $99.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.