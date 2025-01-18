Avanza Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 731,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

