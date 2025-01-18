Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $189.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

