Avanza Fonder AB Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
NYSE DHI opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.56.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.
Insider Activity
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.20.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
