Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 310,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 289,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Trading Up 50.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
