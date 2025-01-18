B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.71.

NYSE MLM opened at $543.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.05 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.95 and a 200-day moving average of $550.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

