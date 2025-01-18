B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $441,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,478,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

