Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.55 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.33). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 433.85 ($5.28), with a volume of 857,937 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.08) to GBX 575 ($7.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Balfour Beatty

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £1,420,478.08 ($1,728,285.78). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.