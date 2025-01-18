Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 37,841 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

