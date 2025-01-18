BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.18. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 381,430 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDORY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

