Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
