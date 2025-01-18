Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.