Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

CHRW opened at $103.58 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

