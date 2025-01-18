Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $211.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.