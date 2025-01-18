Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 36,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 38,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
