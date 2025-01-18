Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

