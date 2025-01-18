Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:UTI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.