Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 609,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 285,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

