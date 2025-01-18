BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.58. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 63,037 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares in the company, valued at $514,067.72. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 345.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

