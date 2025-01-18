Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Strong Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BCHEY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

