Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Strong Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of BCHEY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.