Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,463,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 410,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

