Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Biotricity Stock Performance
Shares of BTCY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Biotricity Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.