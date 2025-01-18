Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of BTCY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.