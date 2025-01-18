Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

BIRDF stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

