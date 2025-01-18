BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.64 and traded as high as C$6.06. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 3,679,374 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total transaction of C$29,248.42. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

