Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
