Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About Blackline Safety
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.