BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,995 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,082,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 996,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 412,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 792.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 303,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

